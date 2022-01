Valentino Rossi ficha por WRT: conducirá un Audi en su nueva carrera como piloto de coches

🚨 VALENTINO ROSSI TO DRIVE AN AUDI R8 LMS OF TEAM WRT IN THE 2022 GTWCE

⠀

Team WRT is pleased to announce that @ValeYellow46 will join its driver line-up in the @GTWorldChEu for the 2022 season.

⠀

Read more >> https://t.co/3YQKoc4OVL

⠀ #GTWorldChEU #ValentinoRossi pic.twitter.com/8RhblnXCez