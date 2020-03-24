Medio ambiente Coronavirus
Greta Thunberg dice que está contagiada y se pone en cuarentena: "No quiero poner en riesgo a nadie"
"Hace unos diez días empecé a sentir algunos síntomas, a la vez que mi padre, que viajó conmigo desde Bruselas", explica en Instagram.24 marzo, 2020 17:31
Noticias relacionadas
La activista sueca Greta Thunberg ha asegurado este martes que es "muy probable" que haya sido contagiada por coronavirus, aunque ninguna autoridad médica le ha realizado la prueba para poder confirmarlo. La joven cree que ha estado infectada por los síntomas que ha padecido, según ha revelado en una publicación en Instagram.
Tanto ella como su padre decidieron ponerse en cuarentena después de que, tras viajar en tren por Europa, creyeran haberse contagiado. "No quiero poner en riesgo a nadie más. Después de unos días comencé a sentir algunos síntomas. Al mismo tiempo, mi padre experimentó síntomas mucho más intensos".
"Hace unos diez días empecé a sentir algunos síntomas, exactamente a la misma vez que mi padre, que viajó conmigo desde Bruselas", ha escrito en la citada red social. "Me sentía cansada, tenía escalofríos, dolor de garganta y tosía. Mi padre experimentó los mismos síntomas, pero mucho más intensos y con fiebre", ha añadido, explicando que ha pasado las dos últimas semanas confinada en su casa sin salir al exterior y que ahora ya está "prácticamente recuperada", pero que continuará autoaislada por responsabilidad.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
The last two weeks I’ve stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father - who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever. In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless you’re in need of emergent medical treatment. Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves. I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances. Now I’ve basically recovered, but - AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultainously I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough. And this it what makes it so much more dangerous. Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups. We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others. Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus. And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need. #COVID #flattenthecurve
"Los que no pertenecemos a un grupo de riesgo tenemos una enorme responsabilidad, nuestras acciones pueden marcar la diferencia entre la vida y la muerte de muchos otras persona", indica Thunberg, que hace una petición a la población en general: "Escuchen a los expertos".