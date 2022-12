Las impactantes imágenes de la erupción del volcán más grande del mundo captadas por satélites

This video from today's morning overflight shows fissure 3, the dominant source of activity. Lava fountains are 20-25 meters in height (65-82 feet) and feed a lava flow moving to the northeast at ~130 meters per hour (0.08 miles per hour). #MaunaLoa https://t.co/dxPN2r2gaH pic.twitter.com/ZkIXuDAwRu