Dos muertos en un ataque ruso con misiles a Kiev mientras Zelenski admite la incursión en Kursk

A North Korean KN-23 🇰🇵 missile hit a residential building in the Brovarsky district of Kyiv, Ukraine 🇺🇦.



A man & his 4-year-old son died under the rubble. There are presumed to be many more dead.



👉 Russia 🇷🇺, North Korea 🇰🇵, Iran 🇮🇷 are allies in evil. They must be stopped.