Belén Ortega, una de las dibujantes españoles de Batman y la primera en ilustrar al Robin bisexual, aterriza en Málaga

My variant cover for ‘The Joker’ #14 featuring Punchline is out 🔥

It will be also the last chapter I’m in charge of, the climax of this first season, so don’t miss it!

Awesome colors by @loquesunalex #thejoker14 #thejoker #punchline #dccomics #dccovers @thedcnation @DCComics pic.twitter.com/BNbrKRtGS8