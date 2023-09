"Separar el clima de la geopolítica": la AIE apunta a las renovables para alcanzar los objetivos climáticos

🚨 The @IEA's new #NetZeroRoadmap is out! 🚨



The path to limiting global warming to 1.5C has narrowed since 2021, but despite stubbornly high emissions, the staggering growth of clean energy technologies like solar & EVs is keeping it open



Take a look ➡️ https://t.co/fedMY6NCdW pic.twitter.com/ocBoBe1RWS