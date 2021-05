Google va a por Samsung con los nuevos Pixel 6

New Pixel 6 Pro details👇



🔌Whitechapel chip sits between SD870 & 888

📱QHD 120Hz

🔥5G mmWave

📸Custom high-end cameras

🔋5,000mAh battery

💚Green color

🚀October launch target

🏷Sub $1,000

📢Marketing budget similar to Galaxy S line



From @MaxWinebach on https://t.co/K5AViyJtVE pic.twitter.com/TFdxNLUAsn