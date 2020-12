Renault confía en que Fernando Alonso llegará "lo mejor preparado posible" a 2021

CONFIRMED: @gyzhou_33 & @alo_oficial to test for Renault DP World F1 Team in Abu Dhabi.



Guanyu Zhou and Fernando Alonso will drive the Renault R.S.20 in the one-day post-season test held at the Yas Marina Circuit on Tuesday 15 December.



