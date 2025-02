Marty Sheargold, el locutor australiano despedido por preferir "clavarse un clavo en el pene" a ver fútbol femenino

#PacificAusSports Four Nations 2025 signed off in style with the CommBank Young Matildas taking home the trophy after winning a 5-2 thriller against Thailand.



⚽️ Sienna Saveska 11’, 28’, 78’

⚽️ Own Goal 73’

⚽️ Caley Tallon-Henniker 90’+8



Earlier, Vanuatu ended their journey on… pic.twitter.com/l1DMGU0IUL