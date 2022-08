Las llamas avanzan por el norte y sur de la Comunidad Valenciana: piden ayuda a los bomberos de vacaciones

🔥#IFValldEbo



The fire that started on 14 August in the Vall d'Ebo, between #Valencia and #Alicante in #Spain, is still not contained



On 16 August at 10:36 UTC, #Copernicus #Sentinel3🇪🇺🛰️ captured another view of the cloud of smoke rising from the affected area pic.twitter.com/qAXSPdGsPr