El pavimento con placas solares que ya se usa en España: energía gratis y dura más que el hormigón

Create a #greenhome with #PLATIO! Our #solarpaver is a #sustainablesolution for powering your home. See our 218 solar pavers on the terrace of a private house in #Switzerland, providing #cleanenergy to the house. ⚡️https://t.co/RwBzdn9NKQ#carbonneutral #netzero #SDG #repowerEU pic.twitter.com/ryjWvGuH9k