M109 A5, el obús pesado más potente de España, en Letonia: proyectiles a 30 km para defender la OTAN

More equipment.

More soldiers.

More capability.

Spanish vehicles and equipment are unloaded at the Port of Riga for transport to Camp Ādaži in support of the #eFPBG #Latvia.

📸 MCpl Rod Doucet, Sgto Fernando Ndiaye#WeAreNATO #StrongerTogether #5YearsAsOne pic.twitter.com/pUOvQPBAyx