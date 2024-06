Antonio Banderas se rinde al Málaga: "Lo de la afición este año ha sido algo emocionante"

Was very difficult match



Alhamdullah Always 🤲🏾



Congratulations to everyone around

the world 💙🤍

Many thanks to the @MalagaCF fans 🎩

who went to Nàstic Stadium 🏟️



Congratulations to the coach, And

the technical staff and all the players



we will be back soon 🔝… https://t.co/ujTElsqXiS