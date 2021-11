Málaga podría ganar un European Film Location Award gracias a los exteriores de 'The Crown'

We're proud to be finalist of the #EUFCN Location Award 2021 with #TheCrown. filmed in #Malaga

One lucky name will be picked among the voters and will have the chance to visit the winning location!🎥🌍 https://t.co/Ge4f9Bi6Za#EUFCNLocationAward #filminglocations✨ pic.twitter.com/f5wEzldTm2