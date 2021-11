Ni 'slow food' ni 'real food': así nos trastoca la comida 'healthy' sin que nos demos cuenta

Bebidas (13 términos) : Canned wine, cider, cocktail, craft cider, gin tonic/ gin tonics/ gin and tonic, ginger ale, iceball, smoothie, sour ale, sour-fruited, wine, wine ambassador, wine lover.

Comida (42 términos) : Brunch, burger gourmet, carrot cake, cheesecake, clean meat, cookies, cupcakes, diner, dinner, fast food, finger food, foodie, fooding, ginger cheesecake, healthy food, hot dog, hot pot, junk food, lunch, mealkit, mood food, muffin, mug cake, novel food, omelette, overnight oats, pisco sour, plum cake, poke bowl, pulled pork, roast beef, snack, social food, spicy, steak, steak bites, steak tartar, street food, topping/s, veggie burger, wrap.

Prácticas y técnicas (29 términos): Afterworking, agrifoodtech, baig cooking, batch cooking, beer yoga, food delivery, food design, food lover, food retail, food service, foodpairing, food tech, frosting, grill, healthy, healthy test, light, open food (facts), picnic, plastic free, real food, real fooder, real fooding, showcooking, slow food, smart cooking, stay healthy, take away, zero waste.