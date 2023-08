Today is publication day in the US for my book, The Gutenberg Parenthesis, in which I examine society's entry into the age of print for lessons as we leave it. Bloomsbury just gave me 25% off discount codes: TGPJJ23US (US) or TGPJJ23UK (worldwide). https://t.co/k7rPnzfEhv pic.twitter.com/uXQu8uD8yI