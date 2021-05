Tamagotchi Pix, la mascota virtual más famosa del mundo se actualiza con cámara

#NewLaunchAlert: Introducing the new Tamagotchi Pix! Level up with touch buttons, earn Gotchi points and meet 100+ Tamagotchi friends! BONUS: there is a camera 📷 to capture all your memories. Pre-order now: https://t.co/bhRZ3f2jyL #Tamagotchi #TamaPix #Launch pic.twitter.com/2jgbg8YvxE