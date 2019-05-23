El Estilo ORGULLO GAY 2019
Ralph Lauren presenta su PRIDE Collection y dedica su campaña a la comunidad LGBTQIA+
La firma americana se ha asociado para diseñar y crear esta colección con la Stonewall Community Foundation a la que le donará un porcentaje de los beneficios con la venta.
Este año, Polo Ralph Lauren presenta su cápsula Pride Collection, una colección compuesta por cinco piezas unisex tanto para adultos como para niños, junto a una campaña de marketing dedicada a celebrar la individualidad y la inclusión.
La compañía se ha asociado para esta colección con la Stonewall Community Foundation y donará un porcentaje del precio de compra de los diversos artículos de la colección para beneficiar a las organizaciones LGBTQIA+ de todo el mundo.
Purple for spirit. As told by Tyriq, Evrisha, and Cory from the @HetrickMartin Institute. . “Your spirit makes you who you are. And the flag is all about being who you are, being prideful. You can’t have pride without spirit,” says Tyriq. . Explore all the colors of the rainbow flag and the full #RLPride campaign through the link in bio. . When you shop the Pride graphic tee, 100% of the purchase price is donated to @StonewallFoundation. When you shop the Pride hoodie, hat, tote, and Polo shirt 50% of the purchase price is donated. . @PoloRalphLauren
El 100% del precio de compra de la venta de cada camiseta así como el 50% de la venta de cada polo, sudadera, gorra y bolso, serán donados a Stonewall Community Foundation, beneficiando a una red internacional de organizaciones LGBTQIA+.
La campaña de marketing cuenta con un grupo de nombres tales como: Gus Kenworthy, esquiador de estilo libre, medallista olímpico y activista; Harper Watters, bailarín clásico; Patti Harrison, autora, cómica y actriz; Jacob Bixenman, fotógrafo y modelo; Josie Totah, actriz; y Evrisha, Tyriq y Cory, todos ellos miembros del Instituto Hetrick-Martin.
Introducing the #RLPride campaign, directed and photographed by @CassBlackBird and featuring stories from @Party_Harderson, @TheHarperWatters, @JosieTotah, @JacobBix, @GusKenworthy, and @HetrickMartin. . The rainbow flag represents more than four decades of pride—and every color tells a story. . For more than 25 years, Ralph Lauren has supported the LGBTQIA+ community. This year, we’re partnering with @StonewallFoundation. When you shop the @PoloRalphLauren Pride graphic tee, 100% of the purchase price is donated to Stonewall Community Foundation. When you shop the Pride hoodie, hat, tote, and Polo shirt 50% of the purchase price is donated. . #Pride #LoveisLove . Learn more about our new campaign and ongoing commitment to supporting the LGBTQIA+ community through the link in our bio. . When you shop the Pride graphic tee, 100% of the purchase price is donated to @StonewallFoundation. When you shop the Pride hoodie, hat, tote, and Polo shirt 50% of the purchase price is donated.
