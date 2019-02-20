Polémica con la 'soga' de Burberry: retiran unas sudaderas con un nudo que incita al suicidio

El nudo de un cordón con forma de soga ha provocado que Burberry se disculpe tras mostrarlo en la Semana de la Moda de Londres durante la presentación del diseñador Riccardo Tisci.

La prenda fue criticada alegando que incitaba al suicidio. La marca británica la ha retirado, según ha informado en un comunicado. "Lamentamos profundamente la angustia causada por uno de los productos que aparece en nuestra colección del próximo otoño", afirmó Burberry .

"Aunque el diseño estuvo inspirado en el tema marino que se extendió por toda la colección, fue insensible y cometimos un error", dijo en la declaración que publicó la CNN.

Fue la modelo Liz Kennedy la que denunció la insensibilidad cultural de la sudadera a través de Instagram. Lamentó que sus reclamaciones por el nudo fueron ignoradas y que antes del desfile miembros del personal bromeaban colgando la soga del techo.

En su post en Instagram afirmaba que "el suicidio no es moda". "No es glamuroso ni tenso, y como este espectáculo está dedicado a los jóvenes que expresan su voz, aquí voy. Riccardo Tisci y todos en Burberry, me asombra el hecho de que se pueda dejar un nudo colgando del cuello en forma de soga en la pasarela", añadía.

Lamentaba también que este error se cometiera en una línea de ropa dedicada a la juventud, "la impresionable juventud", aseveraba.