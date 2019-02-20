El Estilo
Polémica con la 'soga' de Burberry: retiran unas sudaderas con un nudo que incita al suicidio
Fue la modelo Liz Kennedy la que denunció la insensibilidad cultural de la sudadera a través de Instagram.
El nudo de un cordón con forma de soga ha provocado que Burberry se disculpe tras mostrarlo en la Semana de la Moda de Londres durante la presentación del diseñador Riccardo Tisci.
La prenda fue criticada alegando que incitaba al suicidio. La marca británica la ha retirado, según ha informado en un comunicado. "Lamentamos profundamente la angustia causada por uno de los productos que aparece en nuestra colección del próximo otoño", afirmó Burberry .
"Aunque el diseño estuvo inspirado en el tema marino que se extendió por toda la colección, fue insensible y cometimos un error", dijo en la declaración que publicó la CNN.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
@burberry @riccardotisci17 Suicide is not fashion. It is not glamorous nor edgy and since this show is dedicated to the youth expressing their voice, here I go. Riccardo Tisci and everyone at Burberry it is beyond me how you could let a look resembling a noose hanging from a neck out on the runway. How could anyone overlook this and think it would be okay to do this especially in a line dedicated to young girls and youth. The impressionable youth. Not to mention the rising suicide rates world wide. Let’s not forget about the horrifying history of lynching either. There are hundreds of ways to tie a rope and they chose to tie it like a noose completely ignoring the fact that it was hanging around a neck. A massive brand like Burberry who is typically considered commercial and classy should not have overlooked such an obvious resemblance. I left my fitting extremely triggered after seeing this look (even though I did not wear it myself). Feeling as though I was right back where I was when I was going through an experience with suicide in my family. Also to add in they briefly hung one from the ceiling (trying to figure out the knot) and were laughing about it in the dressing room. I had asked to speak to someone about it but the only thing I was told to do was to write a letter. I had a brief conversation with someone but all that it entailed was “it’s fashion. Nobody cares about what’s going on in your personal life so just keep it to yourself” well I’m sorry but this is an issue bigger than myself. The issue is not about me being upset, there is a bigger picture here of what fashion turns a blind eye to or does to gain publicity. A look so ignorantly put together and a situation so poorly handled. I am ashamed to have been apart of the show. #burberry. I did not post this to disrespect the designer or the brand but to simply express an issue I feel very passionate about.
Fue la modelo Liz Kennedy la que denunció la insensibilidad cultural de la sudadera a través de Instagram. Lamentó que sus reclamaciones por el nudo fueron ignoradas y que antes del desfile miembros del personal bromeaban colgando la soga del techo.
En su post en Instagram afirmaba que "el suicidio no es moda". "No es glamuroso ni tenso, y como este espectáculo está dedicado a los jóvenes que expresan su voz, aquí voy. Riccardo Tisci y todos en Burberry, me asombra el hecho de que se pueda dejar un nudo colgando del cuello en forma de soga en la pasarela", añadía.
Lamentaba también que este error se cometiera en una línea de ropa dedicada a la juventud, "la impresionable juventud", aseveraba.