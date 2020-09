Un nuevo Apple Watch más barato, lo que prepararía Apple para su próximo evento

Apple Watch “SE?” (more affordable Apple Watch.)



Codename: N140S

GPS 40mm

Codename: N140B

Cellular 40mm



Codename: N142S

GPS 42mm

Codename: N142B

Cellular 42mm



- Series 4 design

- No always-on display

- No ECG

- M9 chip



Coming at the September 15th “Time Flies” Event.