Cómo puede un helicóptero perder todas sus hélices en el aire: la hipótesis que explicaría el accidente de Nueva York

Mast bumping due to a low g push over or low g maneuver. Most likely unintentional. Happens with helicopters with 2 blades because the semi-rigid rotor system works on a teetering hinge that see-saws up and down with every revolution to increase lift. In a low g maneuver the tail… https://t.co/zsZemSrP8e pic.twitter.com/fCSsoXPGnv