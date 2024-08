Nothing, la marca de móviles que más rápido crece a nivel mundial en mercados clave: España es uno de ellos

Excited to share that Nothing is the world’s fastest growing brand for smartphones and wireless earbuds.



📱 Smartphones:

- 693% YoY growth in Q2 2024

- 246% YoY growth in H1 2024

- Fastest growing brand in UK, Japan, Saudi Arabia and India in H1 2024



🎧 Wireless earbuds:

- 769%… pic.twitter.com/bzk6ACR3sX