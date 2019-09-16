Otros Deportes GIMNASIA
El espectacular desnudo de Katelyn Ohashi, la gimnasta '10': "Orgullosa de mis imperfecciones"
La gimnasta ha revolucionado las redes sociales con un reportaje para The Body Issue en el que ha posado sin ropa.
The Body Issue es una edición de ESPN Magazine que comenzó en 2009. En la publicación se muestran a reputados deportistas posando semi-desnudos. La última en sumarse a las páginas de la rotativa americana ha sido Katelyn Ohashi. La gimnasta ha reconocido lo complicado que ha sido para ella desprenderse de la ropa y mostrar así su cuerpo.
A pesar de la valentía que requiere posar desnuda, ha destacado su coraje y el de todos los compañeros atletas que lo han hecho, mostrándose orgullosa de su cuerpo: "Estoy orgullosa de mi cuerpo y de todas sus imperfecciones, eso es todo lo que tengo que decir", afirma la joven de 22 años.
La vida de Ohashi no ha sido especialmente fácil. Con 15 años, llegó a ganar a Simone Biles en el campeonato nacional de EEUU, pero nunca logró llegar a la élite mundial por las continuas lesiones. Llegó a competir con una fractura en la espalda y problemas en su hombros.
“a line of dots following a pattern but one stands out, it’s clearly an outlier that’s direction needs to reroute. alienated and put to the side in order to not be seen, studied through a screen, thinking that maybe if we can match a name to it, we’ll all suddenly become immune like any vaccine. experiencing anything that isn’t explained or doesn’t belong to the majority will make you alone, and anyone who wants to stay “normal” will hide in order to not be shown. the outlying dots were marked on my skin, to remind me that being different is no longer sin. these marks are the reminders of everyone fighting around. the ones that are no longer seen because they were cast down. the ones that aren’t lost just never wanted to be found. and the ones that just needed someone else to make a sound. multiple mediums where too many negative energies can surface. as if not commenting the hurtful message would somehow be doing a disservice. each time my skin sheds away making more room to grow. not to make room for anyone else but to let my own true colors show. proud of who i am and what my body reveals, no longer am i concerned about who it appeals. too thin, too fat, but it’s not anyone else’s job to decide all that. having a voice loud enough blocks everyone else out, but when there’s that lingering doubt every compliment received will go unnoticed like a drought. amour de soi is the only natural form of self love. once that’s reached, nothing will rise above. we weren’t meant to have it all, but make the best out of what we have every single day. i’m proud of my body and all its imperfections, that’s all i have to say.” ~ katelyn ohashi. @espn #espnbodyissue2019 photographer: @danascruggs ◘
A todos estos contratiempos hay que sumarle las presiones que ejercieron sobre ella con respecto a su peso. Un calvario que le llevó a abandonar la competición profesional. Ahora forma parte del equipo de gimnasia artística femenina de la Universidad de California de Los Ángeles, sintiéndose más feliz que nunca sin todas esas presiones. Ohashi se dio a conocer mundialmente por publicar un ejercicio al ritmo de Michael Jackson. El vídeo tiene casi 60 millones de visitas.
