El sensacional hallazgo que remonta la ocupación de Atapuerca a hace 1,4 millones de años

There is no place like Atapuerca. In #Atapuerca2021 season we have recovered paleontological and archaeological evidence at 1.4Ma, 950 ka, 700 ka, 430 ka, 260 ka, 130 ka, 70ka, 6 ka.



A human evolution encyclopaedia that is not missing one single episode 🤩. pic.twitter.com/IXGV1XLkLk