Loewe rinde tributo a Divine con una colección cápsula y una exposición
Coincidiendo con las celebraciones LGBTQ+ Pride la marca celebra la figura de Divine con una exposición "que rinde tributo a su arte", indica J.W. Anderson, director creativo.30 junio, 2020 02:16
Loewe se encuentra en una etapa de constante evolución abanderada por su director creativo Jonathan W. Anderson que revoluciona con colecciones cápsulas el clasicismo atemporal de la firma.
En su último proyecto, Loewe rinde tributo a la figura de Divine. "Era, sencillamente, más grande que la propia vida en todos los sentidos: como persona, artista, personalidad y cuerpo. A mi manera de ver, encarna la autodeterminación", ha dicho Anderson.
En los años 60, Harris Glenn Milstead, un chico tímido de Baltimore se dio a conocer como Divine, drag queen, actriz y cantante, que en los 70 protagonizó Pink Flamingos o Hairspray.
LOEWE x Divine 'Labeled as the filthiest person alive and seen in such movies as Pink Flamingos, Hairspray and Lust in The Dust and in theater plays such as The Neon Woman, has had a huge impact on popular culture. He preempted the glorification of trash, the mix of high and low, the fantastic erasure of gender barriers. I thought it was time to celebrate him, the LOEWE way: with a capsule collection inspired by his looks and a museum exhibition honoring his artistry. Of course, current events have impacted the scale of our efforts. Due to the ongoing global pandemic, production was halted in order to keep our artisans and workers safe. And right now, LGBTQ+ Pride celebrations all over are recalibrating, as organizers and activists work to rightfully reclaim these avenues as a form of protest, joining the movement for Black Lives. We support their efforts. To better meet this moment, we have staged an online exhibition of Divine memorabilia and pictures, which was initially planned as part of our exhibition for PhotoEspaña Madrid at our Gran Vía store in Madrid.' - @Jonathan.Anderson Fifteen percent of the proceeds will be donated to Visual AIDS, an organization which utilizes art to fight HIV/AIDS by provoking dialogue, supporting artists living with HIV, and preserving a legacy. We know from our ongoing partnership with Visual AIDS that the HIV/AIDS crisis is not over. We join them in their ongoing fight against the virus and their efforts to preserve our history. Additionally, we are pleased to make a donation to Baltimore Pride, which is important to us for two reasons. Firstly, it is the hometown of Divine and the setting for the film Hairspray. But additionally and more importantly, Baltimore Pride is a Black-led LGBTQ+ organization and celebration. We are honored to support their work. See the collection on loewe.com #LOEWE #LOEWEdivine
Con estos mimbres y coincidiendo con las celebraciones LGBTQ+ Pride la marca celebra la figura de Divine con una colección cápsula y una exposición "que rinde tributo a su arte", indica.
La exposición se presenta en formato virtual e incluye una selección de recuerdos de Divine fotografiados por el legendario Greg Gorman -un retratista que se consagró de forma extraordinaria a ensalzar el pop y a la propia artista-.
La colección se presenta en la exposición sobre maniquíes maquillados con el look de Divine y se puede contemplar ya en la web de Loewe.
LOEWE x Divine: a project paying tribute to the legendary performer in support of Visual AIDS and Baltimore Pride. See the collection and online exhibition of Divine memorabilia on loewe.com #LOEWE #LOEWEdivine Record covers, vinyls and magazines from Divine's private collection. ©️ 2020 The Estate of Richard Bernstein / VEGAP, Madrid ©️ Divine Official Enterprises LLC ©️ Greg Gorman
El proyecto también incluye una colección de edición limitada compuesta por tres camisetas y un bolso tote, de los que el 15 por ciento de los beneficios se donarán a Visual AIDS, una organización que utiliza el arte para combatir el VIH/sida a través del diálogo, apoya a los artistas seropositivos y conserva el legado de la lucha contra el sida.
Además, Loewe también ha donado otra cuantía -que no especifica- a Baltimore Pride, por tratarse de la ciudad natal de Divine, pero también, y sobre todo, por que se trata de una organización LGBTQ+ liderada por afroamericanos.
