Ximo Puig rechaza responsabilidades tras 32.000 hectáreas quemadas: "El monte no es un jardín"

#ImageOfTheDay #Spain 🇪🇸 is the 🇪🇺 nation most affected by this summer’s #WildfireCrisis



According to @CopernicusEMS #EFFIS, 250,000 ha have been burnt since 4 June



⬇️An ongoing #wildfire🔥 north of Valencia (#IFBejis, ~15,000 ha burnt) as seen by #Sentinel2 🇪🇺🛰️ on 18 August pic.twitter.com/GCTscxBpWT