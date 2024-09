Adiós al cohete europeo Vega: hoy será el último vuelo de la nave de la ESA en una misión destinada a la vigilancia

🎥 Vega joined the @ESA_transport family of launch vehicles at Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana in 2012. Tonight's launch will be the last for #Vega, it is being replaced by Vega-C. Let's have a look at this rocket's history!

