Minuteman, el poderoso misil nuclear de EEUU, se autodestruye durante su último vuelo de prueba

A US Minuteman III ICBM flight test failed this morning, according to US Air Force. https://t.co/zWqWnvtZkk



Follows launch abort in 2022 and explosions in 2018 and 2011.@M51_4ever analysis of launch (image) indicated anomaly in trajectory: https://t.co/8kXg3UY1ft #ICBM pic.twitter.com/lbsB2BbTUs