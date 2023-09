El drama del astronauta Frank Rubio: vuelve a la Tierra después de un año atrapado en el espacio

After 371 days in space—the longest single trip ever for one of our @NASA_Astronauts—Frank Rubio is heading home on Wednesday, Sept. 27: https://t.co/ueUsDRWR1M



Rubio is scheduled to touch down at 7:17am ET (1117 UTC). Watch with us on X and https://t.co/z1RgZwQkWS. pic.twitter.com/luw5DXm6fH