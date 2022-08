La EMA permitirá sacar más dosis de cada vial de la viruela del mono al hacerla intramuscular

To address the #monkeypox outbreak in 🇪🇺 countries, our Emergency Task Force advises that monkeypox vaccine Imvanex can be used as an intradermal injection, just below the top layer of the skin, so more people can be vaccinated.

