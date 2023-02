Alemania, Holanda y los nórdicos rechazan la reforma profunda del mercado eléctrico que pide España

We urge @EU_Commission to propose a targeted EU electricity market reform that needs to



🔹Retain benefits of the current design & improve on that basis

🔹Support #greentransition & incentives to invest in renewables

🔹Bring benefits to consumers



Joint letter from 🇩🇰🇩🇪🇳🇱🇫🇮🇱🇺🇱🇻🇪🇪 pic.twitter.com/6rBKmCg4Mb