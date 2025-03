Si quieres viajar a Reino Unido, toma nota: esta es la nueva tasa que tendrás que pagar

🛫EU Visitors to the UK: ETA is coming!

From 2 April, EU citizens will need an ETA to visit the UK.

✅ Applications open 5 March

✅ Costs £10

✅ Valid for 2 years or until your passport expires

❗️Not needed if you have pre-settled/settled status or a UK visa.

pic.twitter.com/qDYa7DWX7t