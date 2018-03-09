Brenna Huckaby, de amputarse una pierna por cáncer a posar para ‘Sports Illustrated’

Brenna Huckaby sueña con ganar una medalla de oro en los Juegos Paralímpicos de PyoengChang. Sabe que puede hacerlo y quiere hacerlo. Al fin y al cabo, eso no es nada para ella, cuya historia de superación da para una película de Disney. La estadounidense tuvo que amputarse la pierna cuando apenas tenía 15 años y, sin embargo, no desfalleció. Recuperó el ánimo, se entrenó y se ha convertido en una referencia en snowboard cross, disciplina en la que competirá en estos JJOO. Tanto es así, que ha llegado a ser portada de ‘Sport Illustrated’. Su historia no tiene desperdicio.

A los 14 años, a Brenna Huckaby le dieron la peor noticia de su vida. Le dijeron que padecía un osteosarcoma. Es decir, un cáncer de hueso de los más comunes. Ella, entonces, quería ser gimnasta, pero su sueño acabó conforme le diagnosticaron la enfermedad. La quimioterapia no fue suficiente y le tuvieron que amputar la pierna derecha. Vivió, pero se quedó hundida.

Brenna Huckaby empezó a andar con una prótesis. No tenía dificultades, pero le costaba ir por ahí con ella, que todos supieran que le faltaba su pierna derecha. Hasta que todo cambió. Acudió a practicar esquí como método de rehabilitación y descubrió ese deporte que la haría feliz: el snowboard cross. Después, se trasladó a Salt Lake City con su madre para entrenar.

Eso no fue nada más que el comienzo de una carrera absolutamente productiva. En 2013, empezó a entrenar como profesional, y en 2015, se proclamó campeona del mundo de snowboard croos tras derrotar a la favorita, Cecile Hernández-Cervellón. Definitivamente, ella valía para este deporte. No había ninguna duda.

Pero su ejemplo de superación no quedó ahí. A los 20 años, se quedó embarazada. Dio luz a la pequeña Liah y, tres meses después, ya estaba otra vez entrenando para competir en el Mundial de 2017. Lo consiguió. Ahora, acude a los Juegos Paralímpicos de Invierno. Allí, sueña con colgarse una medalla de oro. Antes, posó para la revista ‘Sport Illustrated’. Se puso el bañador, se fue hasta el sur del mar Caribe, en Aruba, y posó. Ahora, puede hacer historia.