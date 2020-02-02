Así sería Isabel la Católica si viviera hoy: la artista que actualiza el físico de personajes históricos

La simulación de la reina Isabel de Castilla en nuestros días. Royalty Now 2020 vía Instagram

La imagen de algunos de los personajes más relevantes en la historia de la humanidad han llegado hasta nuestros días en pinturas que, con mayor o menor exactitud, reflejan sus rasgos físicos y cómo vestían en su época. Es complicado imaginar cómo serían estas personas si hubiesen nacido siglos después, por eso, la diseñadora gráfica de Dallas (EEUU) Becca Saladin, ha simulado cómo podrían ser algunos de estos personajes si vivieran en la actualidad.

Saladin, que se autodenomina como una "entusiasta de la historia", comenzó el proyecto el pasado mes de abril, cuando subió un montaje en el que se veía el retrato de Catalina de Aragón y a su lado una imagen de cómo sería en la actualidad la reina consorte de Inglaterra en el siglo XVI. "Pensé en lo interesante que sería ver cómo sería la gente del pasado si viviera ahora", cuenta la artista, que acabó 'devolviendo' a la actualidad a decenas de personajes históricos. Hoy, menos de un año después, ya casi ha alcanzado los 50.000 seguidores.



La diseñadora explica cómo fue el proceso de su trabajo: "Al principio seleccionaba personajes históricos que me interesaban o aquellas que pensaba que sería divertido transformar y ahora recibo sugerencias de mis seguidores. Creo que los personajes que más me inspiran son aquellos que son un enigma para la historia como Ana Bolena o Cleopatra. Me gusta dar vida a esos personajes".

Isabel de Castilla

Cleopatra VII

Saladin reconoce que los personajes más difíciles de simular son los del Antiguo Egipto y la Antigua Roma, y que el de Cleopatra le llevó más de 7 horas: "Para construir estas figuras uso fragmentos de otras imágenes (nariz, ojos, labios...) y las modifico hasta que encajan en el nuevo rostro. Muchas veces tengo que pintar digitalmente algunos detalles como las cejas, la sombra de los ojos o las pestañas. Lleva mucho tiempo completar todo el proceso para que el resultado final tenga sentido".

Napoleón Bonaparte

"Me siento muy orgullosa de que mi trabajo haya llegado a tanta gente y demuestra que la gente está más interesada en la historia de lo que imaginan. La experiencia está siendo aterradora y excitante a la vez. Es una afición increíble y me encanta crear a estos personajes", concluye Saladin.

Julio César

Grace Kelly

Catalina de Aragón