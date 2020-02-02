La Jungla Curiosidades
Así sería Isabel la Católica si viviera hoy: la artista que actualiza el físico de personajes históricos
En La Jungla. "Pensé en lo interesante que sería ver cómo sería la gente del pasado si viviera ahora", cuenta la artista. Tiene 50.000 seguidores.
La imagen de algunos de los personajes más relevantes en la historia de la humanidad han llegado hasta nuestros días en pinturas que, con mayor o menor exactitud, reflejan sus rasgos físicos y cómo vestían en su época. Es complicado imaginar cómo serían estas personas si hubiesen nacido siglos después, por eso, la diseñadora gráfica de Dallas (EEUU) Becca Saladin, ha simulado cómo podrían ser algunos de estos personajes si vivieran en la actualidad.
Saladin, que se autodenomina como una "entusiasta de la historia", comenzó el proyecto el pasado mes de abril, cuando subió un montaje en el que se veía el retrato de Catalina de Aragón y a su lado una imagen de cómo sería en la actualidad la reina consorte de Inglaterra en el siglo XVI. "Pensé en lo interesante que sería ver cómo sería la gente del pasado si viviera ahora", cuenta la artista, que acabó 'devolviendo' a la actualidad a decenas de personajes históricos. Hoy, menos de un año después, ya casi ha alcanzado los 50.000 seguidores.
La diseñadora explica cómo fue el proceso de su trabajo: "Al principio seleccionaba personajes históricos que me interesaban o aquellas que pensaba que sería divertido transformar y ahora recibo sugerencias de mis seguidores. Creo que los personajes que más me inspiran son aquellos que son un enigma para la historia como Ana Bolena o Cleopatra. Me gusta dar vida a esos personajes".
Isabel de Castilla
Cleopatra VII
I’ve been resisting doing Cleopatra for some time, simply because there aren’t many reliable depictions of her, and most descriptions of her by historians were made after her death. However, I’ve gotten so many requests for her, I wanted to give you all what you’ve been asking for 🥰 . . The closest thing we have are Roman busts from the first century BCE, around the time that Cleopatra would have been visiting Rome. I chose to base my recreation off of the Berlin Bust of Cleopatra, which was thought to have been created around 46-44 BCE. I chose this bust because most of the depictions of her include common features - a strong nose, full lips, and small chin. It’s also hard to tell what her skin & hair colors were - most descriptions describe her as dark haired and “honey-skinned”, but some even say she was a redhead. Consider this my “Artist’s Rendition” of a way that she could have possibly looked. Bottom line, Cleopatra was an amazing woman. She was intelligent, witty, spoke several languages, and was incredibly skilled in diplomacy. I really enjoyed learning more about her during research for this recreation! . . Further Research & Reading about her looks: . Encyclopedia Britannica article on what Cleopatra looked like: https://www.britannica.com/story/what-did-cleopatra-look-like . Some other reconstructions of Cleopatra: https://mysticalraven.com/art/11764/scientists-reveal-what-cleopatra-really-looked-like . Ancient Egyptian Mummy Genome article: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5459999/ . Wikipedia entry on the Egyptian Race Controversy: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ancient_Egyptian_race_controversy . . . #Cleopatra #AncientEgypt #Sculpture #MarkAntony #JuliusCaesar #Photoshop #RoyalFamily #History #Royalty #EuropeanArt #EuropeanHistory #Drawing #GraphicDesign #HistoryMemes #Portrait #ArtRestoration #DigitalArt #ArtOnInstagram #HistoryNerd
Saladin reconoce que los personajes más difíciles de simular son los del Antiguo Egipto y la Antigua Roma, y que el de Cleopatra le llevó más de 7 horas: "Para construir estas figuras uso fragmentos de otras imágenes (nariz, ojos, labios...) y las modifico hasta que encajan en el nuevo rostro. Muchas veces tengo que pintar digitalmente algunos detalles como las cejas, la sombra de los ojos o las pestañas. Lleva mucho tiempo completar todo el proceso para que el resultado final tenga sentido".
Napoleón Bonaparte
"Me siento muy orgullosa de que mi trabajo haya llegado a tanta gente y demuestra que la gente está más interesada en la historia de lo que imaginan. La experiencia está siendo aterradora y excitante a la vez. Es una afición increíble y me encanta crear a estos personajes", concluye Saladin.
Julio César
Grace Kelly
Catalina de Aragón
