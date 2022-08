El coche futurista con forma triangular pensado para que el delivery pueda llevar más mercancía

❤️it to #VOTE it

Team: Pixel

Design Concept: OUR GOAL WAS NOT ТО SHOW А READY-MADE SOLUTION, BUT ТНЕ DIRECTION AND OUR PHILOSOPHY IN DESIGN.

MANY PEOPLE CAN D0 WELL AND DIFFICULТ, BUT YOU TRY ТО #D0WELLANDSIMPLE.

Click❤️if it's your favorite design in #DeAutoHackathon pic.twitter.com/0RBwfmcp2o