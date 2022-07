Así puede afectar la descomunal eyección solar que alcanzará la Tierra el 21 de julio

The Solar Ultraviolet Imager (#SUVI) onboard @NOAA’s newest satellite, #GOES18, became operational on June 24, 2022. Not long afterward, it observed a coronal mass ejection from the Sun on July 10, seen here on the bottom right of the imagery.



