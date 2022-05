El ingenioso dron de EEUU que pliega sus alas para operar desde portaaviones y espiar sin límites

Presenting MQ-9B’s new short takeoff and landing capability: MQ-9B STOL



With this developing capability, MQ-9B will be the first #UAS in its class to enable big-deck amphib takeoff and landing, unlocking unlimited potential at sea. #MDM2022



Learn more: https://t.co/uJDDaWgOZJ pic.twitter.com/tLV7TGtXWo