La misión Proba-3 se retrasa al jueves: los satélites españoles que estudiarán las radiaciones solares tendrán que esperar

As part of standard operations in the preparation of launch, a technical issue was detected in the Proba-3 spacecraft.



Liftoff is now scheduled no earlier than 5 December 10:42 GMT/11:42 CET.



