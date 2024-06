Así será Gateway, la gigantesca estación espacial de la NASA que orbitará la Luna para misiones al espacio profundo

🌕 Under @NASAArtemis, @NASA and its partners—@csa_asc @esa @JAXA_en @MBRSpaceCentre—are making history with Gateway, the first space station to orbit the Moon. We are going, and we go together. Ad lunam! https://t.co/n5ey0L48l2 pic.twitter.com/PlldWZq9Yh