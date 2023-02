Cuándo podrás usar el nuevo Bing con ChatGPT, y qué puedes hacer para reducir la espera

Hey all! There have been a few questions about our waitlist to try the new Bing, so here’s a reminder about the process:



We’re currently in Limited Preview so that we can test, learn, and improve. We’re slowly scaling people off the waitlist daily.



If you’re on the waitlist,… https://t.co/06PcyYE6gw pic.twitter.com/Lf3XkuZX2i