Ben O'Connor pone patas arriba La Vuelta a España y se viste de líder con una exhibición en Yunquera

✨ An EXHIBITION of strength that will be remembered! Relive the LAST KM where 🇦🇺 @ben_oconnor95 was able to celebrate his victory and race lead.



🤩 ¡Una EXHIBICIÓN que será recordada! Revive el ÚLTIMO KM gracias a @carrefourES.

#LaVuelta24 pic.twitter.com/iP7beNy4p2