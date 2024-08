La taiwanesa Lin Yu-Ting, la otra boxeadora sin "genero definido", gana a la uzbeca y pasa con polémica a cuartos

🚨𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆:



Biological male boxer pummels WOMAN and defeats her at the Paris Olympics, leaving her on the verge of tears.



Lin-Yu-Ting was previously barred from the 2023 women’s boxing World Championship for having male XY chromosomes.



🎥 @fairplaywomen pic.twitter.com/YyUcyM2eD5