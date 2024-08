Mijaín López, el diputado comunista cubano que ha hecho historia en los JJOO y dedica sus oros a Fidel Castro

Mijaín López makes history as the 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 athlete to become a 5x Olympic gold medalist in the same event! 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇



He then wrestles with his trainers for fun and leaves his shoes on the mat to signal his retirement...



What a boss 😎#Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/d1TzT2kVBH