Recorre 14.000 kilómetros y es eliminada a los 5 segundos de debutar en los JJOO

#Ukrainian judoka Daria Bilodid won in the 1/16 finals in just 5 seconds 🥋



The judoka defeated 15-year-old #Kiribati representative Neri Tibwa.



Good luck in the next rounds, Daria! 🤟🏻🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/BrXq6x3zn5