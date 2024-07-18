'Shogun', 'The Bear' y 'True Detective' arrasan en las nominaciones a los Emmy: lista completa de los candidatos

La temporada televisiva sigue su curso y arranca oficialmente la carrera hacia los Emmy con las recién anunciadas nominaciones. La actriz de Colegio Abbott Sheryl Lee Ralph y el de Veep Tony Hale, ganadores del premio en otras ediciones anteriores, han sido los encargados de anunciar a los candidatos a la 76.ª edición de los premios.

Encabeza la lista de los candidatos Shogun, que fue nombrada en hasta 25 ocasiones y que cuenta entre sus nominaciones a la de Mejor miniserie y al Mejor actor y actriz principal para Hiroyuki Sanada y Anna Sawai. De cerca le sigue The Bear, que parte con 23 nominaciones y seguirá compitiendo en las categorías de comedia.

Entre las más nominadas también están Reservation Dogs, otra serie de la cadena FX que se ha colado en la lista con su tercera y última temporada; y Solo asesinatos en el edificio, la ficción original de Hulu que también se puede ver en Disney+.

Por otro lado, la miniserie o serie antológica más nominada este año ha sido True Detective, que con su cuarta temporada Noche polar cuenta con 19 candidaturas. Y además hay que tener en cuenta la mención a Apple TV+, que parte con las nominaciones de The Morning Show, Palm Royale y la miniserie Cocina con química.

Y finalmente, incluimos entre las más nominadas de Netflix a The Crown, con su última temporada, y a las miniseries Ripley y Mi reno de peluche.

Esta es la lista completa con todos los nominados.

'Shogun'

Drama

Mejor serie

The Crown

Fallout

La edad dorada

The Morning Show

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shogun

Slow Horses

El problema de los tres cuerpos

Mejor actor protagonista

Idris Elba (Secuestro en el aire)

Donald Glover (Mr. and Mrs. Smith)

Walton Goggins (Fallout)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun)

Dominic West (The Crown)

Mejor actriz protagonista

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Carrie Coon (La edad dorada)

Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith)

Anna Sawai (Shogun)

Imelda Staunton (The Crown)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Mejor actriz secundaria

Christine Baranski (La edad dorada)

Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Greta Lee (The Morning Show)

Lesley Manville (The Crown)

Karen Pittman (The Morning Show)

Holland Taylor (The Morning Show)

Mejor actor secundario

Tadanobu Asano (Shogun)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)

Jon Hamm (The Morning Show)

Takehiro Hira (Shogun)

Jack Lowden (Slow Horses)

Jonathan Pryce (The Crown)

Mejor actriz invitada

Michaela Coel (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show)

Sarah Paulson (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)

Parker Posey (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)

Mejor actor invitado

Nestor Carbonell (Shogun)

Tracy Letts (Tiempo de victoria: La dinastía de Los Lakers)

Paul Dano (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)

Jonathan Pryce (Slow Horses)

John Turturro (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)

Mejor guion

Peter Morgan, Meriel Sheibani-Clare (The Crown)

Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner (Fallout)

Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)

Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks (Shogun)

Rachel Kondo, Caillin Puente (Shogun)

Will Smith (Slow Horses)

Mejor dirección

Stephen Daldry (The Crown)

Mimi Leder (The Morning Show)

Hiro Murai (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)

Frederick E.O. Toye (Shogun)

Saul Metzstein (Slow Horses)

Salli Richardson-Whitfield (Tiempo de victoria: La dinastía de Los Lakers)

'The Bear'

Comedia

Mejor serie

Colegio Abbott

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Solo asesinatos en el edificio

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

Lo que hacemos en las sombras

Mejor actor protagonista

Matt Berry (Lo que hacemos en las sombras)

Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Steve Martin (Solo asesinatos en el edificio)

Martin Short (Solo asesinatos en el edificio)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs)

Mejor actriz protagonista

Quinta Brunson (Colegio Abbott)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Selena Gomez (Solo asesinatos en el edificio)

Maya Rudolph (Loot)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale)

Mejor secundario

Lionel Boyce (The Bear)

Paul W. Downs (Hacks)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Paul Rudd (Solo asesinatos en el edificio)

Tyler James Williams (Colegio Abbott)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Mejor secundaria

Carol Burnett (Palm Royale)

Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Colegio Abbott)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Colegio Abbott)

Meryl Streep (Solo asesinatos en el edificio)

Mejor actriz invitada

Olivia Colman (The Bear)

Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Solo asesinatos en el edificio)

Jamie Lee Curtis (The Bear)

Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live)

Kaitlin Olson (Hacks)

Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live)

Mejor actor invitado

Jon Bernthal (The Bear)

Matthew Broderick (Solo asesinatos en el edificio)

Ryan Gosling (Saturday Night Live)

Christopher Lloyd (Hacks)

Bob Odenkirk (The Bear)

Will Poulter (The Bear)

Mejor guion

Quinta Brunson (Colegio Abbott)

Christopher Storer (The Bear)

Meredith Scardino, Sam Means (Girls5eva)

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky (Hacks)

Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider (The Other Two)

Jake Bender, Zach Dunn (Lo que hacemos en las sombras)

Mejor dirección

Randall Einhorn (Colegio Abbott)

Christopher Storer (The Bear)

Ramy Youssef (The Bear)

Guy Ritchie (The Gentlemen)

Lucia Aniello (Hacks)

Mary Lou Belli (The Ms. Pat Show)

'Mi reno de peluche'

Miniseries y TV Movies

Mejor miniserie

Mi reno de peluche

Fargo

Cocina con química

Ripley

True Detective: Noche polar

Mejor TV Movie

Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie

Rojo, blanco y sangre azul

Quiz Lady

La gran exclusiva

Sin edulcorar

Mejor actor protagonista

Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers)

Richard Gadd (Mi reno de peluche)

Jon Hamm (Fargo)

Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)

Andrew Scott (Ripley)

Mejor actriz protagonista

Jodie Foster (True Detective: Noche polar)

Brie Larson (Cocina con química)

Juno Temple (Fargo)

Sofía Vergara (Griselda)

Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)

Mejor secundario

Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers)

Robert Downey Jr. (The Sympathizer)

Tom Goodman-Hill (Mi reno de peluche)

John Hawkes (True Detective: Noche polar)

Lamorne Morris (Fargo)

Lewis Pullman (True Detective: Noche polar)

Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)

Mejor secundaria

Dakota Fanning (Ripley)

Lily Gladstone (Under the Bridge)

Jessica Gunning (Mi reno de peluche)

Aja Naomi King (True Detective: Noche polar)

Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)

Nava Mau (Mi reno de peluche)

Kali Reis (True Detective: Noche polar)

Mejor guion de miniserie o TV Movie

Richard Gadd (Mi reno de peluche)

Charlie Brooker (Black Mirror)

Noah Hawley (Fargo)

Ron Nyswaner (Fellow Travelers)

Steven Zaillian (Ripley)

Issa López (True Detective: Noche polar)

Mejor dirección de miniserie o TV Movie

Weronika Tofilska (Mi reno de peluche)

Noah Hawley (Fargo)

Gus Van Sant (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)

Millicent Shelton (Cocina con química)

Steven Zaillian (Ripley)

Issa López (True Detective: Noche polar)

Otras categorías

Mejor serie documental

Beckham

The Jinx

Silencio en plató: El lado oscuro de la televisión infantil

STAX: Soulsville U.S.A.

Telemarketers

Mejor serie animada

Samurái de ojos azules

Bob’s Burgers

Scavengers Reign

The Simpsons

X-Men ’97