La impresionante bola de fuego espacial que ha iluminado esta noche el cielo de media España

A substantial #fireball exploded over Castilla La Mancha, Spain, this morning around 4:50 UTC. It was observed by several stations on the peninsula.



ESA's fireball camera in Cebreros was lucky enough to see it through a gap in the clouds over the southern horizon#SpaceSafety☄️ https://t.co/Q6ttdMmOlT pic.twitter.com/Q60043rTC0