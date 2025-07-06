Manfred Weber, president of the EPP.

Manfred Weber: "We, the EPP, have red lines on the right; the left doesn't, they makes deals with groups who take NATO into question and separatists"

"Spain benefited from EU funds after COVID; now it must show solidarity with the countries closest to Russia."

"We must contain illegal immigration. Spain must understand that this is also how Russia destabilizes Europe."

