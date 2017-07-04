Vista aérea del aloha bar

Drones

Fotos espectaculares desde las alturas: a vista de pájaro o de astronauta

En La Jungla. La fotografía aérea nos ofrece una perspectiva que nunca hubiésemos podido conseguir de no ser por la tecnología. Aquí algunos ejemplos.

Marc Sala

A lo largo de la historia el ser humano siempre se ha sentido fascinado con poder inmortalizar de la manera más realista posible un momento concreto. Primero con la pintura y más tarde con la fotografía, hemos conseguido capturar instantes que se han convertido en eternos.

Sin embargo siempre nos hemos visto obligados a tener nuestra perspectiva desde el suelo, por razones obvias. Nunca pudimos ver cómo eran los monumentos qué construíamos, las ciudades donde habitábamos o los paisajes que nos rodeaban desde otra perspectiva. Eso quedaba relegado para los pájaros. Hasta ahora.

En realidad ya llevamos un tiempo pudiendo ver las cosas como los pájaros, pero ahora conseguir hacer fotografía aérea es mucho más sencillo y asequible que antes. Sobre todo desde la aparición de los drones. Estas máquinas nos están ayudando a conseguir perspectivas e instantáneas que nunca antes hubiésemos soñado.

Dronefeatures

Sandy Roads... Photo by @iherok #drone #dronefeatures

Heart shaped Island 💙 Who wants to go here? Photo by @michutravel #dronefeatures #drone

Waterprojects

🐋Momma Gray Whale guiding her baby on the long migration from Mexico to Alaska.🐋

Arran Whiteford

Golden tones laying down on the coast

Staying glassy on the blue playground

Airpixels

clearskieshi

Pero mucho antes de los drones, existían los aviones, y con ellos los pilotos. Esos privilegiados han podido observar nuestras ciudades y paisajes desde otra perspectiva. Y algunos han tenido la amabilidad de compartirlo con nosotros.

jpcvanheijst

The Aral Sea, or what is left of it, as seen from above. Once, the Aral Sea was once one of the largest lakes in the world with an area of roughly 70.000 km2 and was home to a large population that was depending on its fish and freshwater. Located in Central Asia, on the border with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, the lake was fed by rivers coming from the high mountains from the Himalaya mountains. Since the 1960's, the Soviet government diverted the rivers that were feeding the lake, causing it to shrink at an alarming rate ever since. The disappearance of the lake did not only affect the local economy that was largely depending on the wildlife in and around the lake, but also the health of all of those that were living there because of an acute shortage of fresh water and heavily polluted remnants of what used to be a huge lake. Here and there in the dry desert, ships and abandoned villages and harbors can be found that serve no purpose anymore. The exposed dry lakebed is causing frequent dust storms, influencing the entire climate in the region. Fortunately, attempts are being made to restore large parts of the Aral Sea, but with no certain outcome. Nonetheless, its unique blue colours are beautifully contrasting with the salt plains and are a delight to see from high above.

flywitheva

This evening view... overflying the Swiss Alps 😻 #coffeewithaview #happypilot

pilot_lindy

Para finalizar, las fotos que más me impresionan son las que más alto están. ¿Y qué hay más alto que un avión? La Estación Espacial Internacional

ISS