Drones
Fotos espectaculares desde las alturas: a vista de pájaro o de astronauta
En La Jungla. La fotografía aérea nos ofrece una perspectiva que nunca hubiésemos podido conseguir de no ser por la tecnología. Aquí algunos ejemplos.
A lo largo de la historia el ser humano siempre se ha sentido fascinado con poder inmortalizar de la manera más realista posible un momento concreto. Primero con la pintura y más tarde con la fotografía, hemos conseguido capturar instantes que se han convertido en eternos.
Sin embargo siempre nos hemos visto obligados a tener nuestra perspectiva desde el suelo, por razones obvias. Nunca pudimos ver cómo eran los monumentos qué construíamos, las ciudades donde habitábamos o los paisajes que nos rodeaban desde otra perspectiva. Eso quedaba relegado para los pájaros. Hasta ahora.
En realidad ya llevamos un tiempo pudiendo ver las cosas como los pájaros, pero ahora conseguir hacer fotografía aérea es mucho más sencillo y asequible que antes. Sobre todo desde la aparición de los drones. Estas máquinas nos están ayudando a conseguir perspectivas e instantáneas que nunca antes hubiésemos soñado.
Soaking in a beautiful Turks and Caicos sunset.
Shout out to all the moms out there who were always there for us. Yal are the real MVP 👏🏼 🐋Momma Gray Whale guiding her baby on the long migration from Mexico to Alaska.🐋
These Islands.
That California Roadtrip !
Life's too short to fly 400 feet.
Pero mucho antes de los drones, existían los aviones, y con ellos los pilotos. Esos privilegiados han podido observar nuestras ciudades y paisajes desde otra perspectiva. Y algunos han tenido la amabilidad de compartirlo con nosotros.
The Aral Sea, or what is left of it, as seen from above. Once, the Aral Sea was once one of the largest lakes in the world with an area of roughly 70.000 km2 and was home to a large population that was depending on its fish and freshwater. Located in Central Asia, on the border with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, the lake was fed by rivers coming from the high mountains from the Himalaya mountains. Since the 1960's, the Soviet government diverted the rivers that were feeding the lake, causing it to shrink at an alarming rate ever since. The disappearance of the lake did not only affect the local economy that was largely depending on the wildlife in and around the lake, but also the health of all of those that were living there because of an acute shortage of fresh water and heavily polluted remnants of what used to be a huge lake. Here and there in the dry desert, ships and abandoned villages and harbors can be found that serve no purpose anymore. The exposed dry lakebed is causing frequent dust storms, influencing the entire climate in the region. Fortunately, attempts are being made to restore large parts of the Aral Sea, but with no certain outcome. Nonetheless, its unique blue colours are beautifully contrasting with the salt plains and are a delight to see from high above.
Throwback to this memorable day in Dubai! Observing a flight in the Twinotter of @skydivedubai! Watching people jump out of a plane while I was happy to stay in the cockpit and feel the plane dive down, with these incredible views. Full video on my youtube channel (link in bio)! On this picture: Dubai Marina, the palm Jumeirah on the left, top left you may find the world's islands, in the background the Burj al Arab and behind Downtown Dubai! What a great city!
Para finalizar, las fotos que más me impresionan son las que más alto están. ¿Y qué hay más alto que un avión? La Estación Espacial Internacional.
This long-exposure photograph shows the docked Soyuz and Progress vehicles as the International Space Station orbits above the Earth. Meanwhile, the astronauts took a break from spacewalk preparations today and checked out the Bigelow Expandable Activity Module and worked on science freezers.
The space station is your window to the world! Cure your #mondayblues by enjoying some of the amazing pics the crew posted this weekend. --- 📷1: Dubai taken by @astro_kimbrough. 📷2: Strait of Gibraltar by @thom_astro. 📷3: Cape Town by @thom_astro. 📷4: Austin, Texas by @astro_kimbrough.