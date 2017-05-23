MissingInManchester: el 'hashtag' que canaliza las búsquedas de los desaparecidos tras el atentado

Tras el atentado terrorista ocurrido en un concierto de Ariana Grande en Manchester, que ha dejado al menos 22 muertos y 59 personas heridas, las redes sociales han vuelto a servir para canalizar los movimientos de solidaridad y apoyo a los afectados.
Anyone needing somewhere to stay following tonight's incident in Manchester just get in touch, spare room & hot kettle #RoomForManchester
— James Plowright (@JPlowright11) 22 de mayo de 2017
#roomformanchesterAnyone needing somewhere to stay can come to our Manchester headquarters in the city centre. 127 Portland St M1 4PZ
— Steven Bartlett (@SteveBartlettSC) 22 de mayo de 2017
If you need a bed, a cup of tea, a charged phone etc. - I'm 15 mins from Manchester Arena. DM me, they're open! #RoomForManchester
— Rachel Ellis (@rachelkellis) 22 de mayo de 2017
🚨Estés donde estés, si encontras gente ofreciendo ayuda para los afectados en la tragedia de Manchester compartí con hg #roomformanchester 🚨 pic.twitter.com/yTPepDj2SM
— Juntos por Lali (@JuntosxLE) 23 de mayo de 2017
If you're just waking up and know someone who is #MissingInManchester, police have set up an emergency helpline: 0161 856 9400
— Manchester News MEN (@MENnewsdesk) 23 de mayo de 2017
My cousin Liam & his girlfriend Chloe are #MissingInManchester anyone see them please let me know. #ManchesterArena#Manchesterpic.twitter.com/WZJQt6ckRw
— Bernard Wills (@polis5026) 23 de mayo de 2017
Martyn is still missing. If anyone at all has any information please get in contact #Manchester#RoomForManchesterpic.twitter.com/RdCRNdV3f0
— Steve (@stipkins) 23 de mayo de 2017
@BBCRadioManc there has been no response from or contact with georgina since the incident happened #MissingInManchester😭 pic.twitter.com/n2yQuPQwZI— ells (@rosegoldally) 23 de mayo de 2017