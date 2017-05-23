Atentados terroristas

#MissingInManchester: el 'hashtag' que canaliza las búsquedas de los desaparecidos tras el atentado

En la Jungla.  Muchos usuarios lo están utilizando para dar con el paradero de familiares y amigos que se encontraban en el estadio de Mánchester en el momento de la explosión. 

Una de los mensajes difundidos a través de la etiqueta #MissingManchester

Tras el atentado terrorista ocurrido en un concierto de Ariana Grande en Manchester, que ha dejado al menos 22 muertos y 59 personas heridas, las redes sociales han vuelto a servir para canalizar los movimientos de solidaridad y apoyo a los afectados.

En un primer momento, ante el desconcierto de los padres que habían acudido a las inmediaciones del estadio Manchester Arena -lugar en el que se celebraba el concierto- a recoger a sus hijos, los vecinos de la ciudad han comenzado a utilizar el hashtag#RoomForManchester (Una habitación para Manchester) para acoger a quienes no tenían donde pernoctar esa noche. 
"Cualquier persona que necesite un lugar en el que quedarse tras el incidente de esta noche en Mánchester, que contacte conmigo. Habitación para compartir y una kettle caliente". 
"Cualquiera que necesite un lugar en el que quedarse en Mánchester puede venir a la sede de nuestra compañía en el centro de la ciudad". 
"Si necesitas una cama, una taza de café, cargar el móvil, etc. Estoy a 15 minutos del Manchester Arena. Enviadme un mensaje privado ¡Los tengo abiertos!"
Un hashtag similar (Puestas abiertas) se utilizó también en París tras el atentado en la sala Bataclán en 2015. En esta ocasión se han sumado además establecimientos hosteleros de Mánchester, que han acogido a muchos niños que se encontraban en el concierto, y los taxistas de la ciudad que se han volcado con las victimas ofreciendo trayectos gratuitos. 
El desconcierto tras el atentado ha hecho que muchos asistentes fueran desplazados a lugares seguros mientras sus familiares trataban de localizarlos. Para intentar organizar esa búsqueda la Policía de Mánchester ha puesto a disposición un teléfono de emergencia para que los ciudadanos puedan reportar el paradero de los afectados.
Muchos usuarios han utilizado también la etiqueta #MissingInManchester en las redes sociales, especialmente Twitter e Instagram, para tratar de dar con el paradero de sus familiares o amigos. 
"Mi primo Liam y su novia Chloe están desaparecidos en Mánchester. Cualquiera que los vea que nos lo haga saber, por favor"
"Martyn continúa desaparecido. Si alguien tiene cualquier tipo de información, por favor, póngase en contacto". 

@BBCRadioManc there has been no response from or contact with georgina since the incident happened #MissingInManchester😭 pic.twitter.com/n2yQuPQwZI

Como suele ocurrir en las redes sociales después de tragedias de este tipo también es habitual que se difundan bulos o imágenes que no corresponden con los hechos. Ante esta tendencia conviene extremar la precaución y no dar por válidas ni compartir informaciones que provengan de medios no verificados.
En el caso de Mánchester, por ejemplo, ya se han reportado varias imágenes de supuestas víctimas como falsas. Entre ellas la de un menor con síndrome de Down cuya fotografía correspondía en realidad a una campaña publicitaria fechada en 2014. Los bulos afectaron también al youtuber  estadounidense 'ReviewBrah', que después de que se compartiese una imagen suya como desaparecido, publicó un vídeo en su canal de YouTube para explicar que estaba bien y que se encontraba en Estados Unidos en el momento del atentado. 