Los desayunos más "instagrameables" del verano

La creatividad se cultiva desde que uno se levanta. Antes incluso de tomarse el primer café (porque para ese café también has de ser un artista). Ya no vale con una taza descolorida y unos aburridos cereales con leche. Las redes sociales exigen que, si quieres triunfar como un verdadero foodie, tienes que inventar algo bonito. Y en verano, con tiempo, sí que apetece.

Las fotografías de zumos naturales con vistas al mar, de croissants sobre una cama blanca e iluminada o del increíble buffet del hotel (seamos sinceros, éstas son las que más nos gusta hacer; sobre todo, porque no te toca a ti prepararlo), pelean por esos me gustas que dicen qué triunfa y qué no. Con la fruta como protagonista, es el aguacate el que más aplausos acumula y el que más de moda se ha puesto. Junto a él, los panes elaborados con semillas, los huevos en todas sus formas y el omnipresente café. Aquí tienes los diez desayunos más instagrameables de este verano.

LAS TOSTADAS CON AGUACATE

Tiene hashtag propio #avocadotoast y es el rey de todas las redes sociales. El superalimento perfecto para incluir a primera hora del día, pues nos llena de energía y contiene esa grasa buena que dicen no hay que dejar de tomar. Se acompaña de huevos, de tomate natural, se rocía con algún tipo de sirope o se sirve solo y en formato flor.

LOS YOGURES CON SEMILLAS DE CHÍA

La chía es otro de esos superalimentos que deberías incluir en tu dieta. Instagram está repleto de pequeños tarros en los que se combinan con, casi siempre, yogur, frutas y algún que otro ingrediente: como las bayas de goji o la avena. Además de controlar tu apetito, tienen un alto contenido en fibra, Omega-3, fósforo y calcio.

LOS PLATOS MULTIFRUTAS

Es quizás, uno de los más sencillos de preparar. Se trata de cortar toda la fruta que te apetezca tomar esa mañana y disponerlos cuidadosamente, eso sí, en un bonito plato de cristal o en una madera amplia que las dejen ser protagonistas. Si además, eres creativa, te quedarán disposiciones tan geniales como éstas. El truco está en contar con diferentes colores y tamaños.

Tropical fruit platter, which to eat first?

LAS TORTITAS CON PLÁTANO

Aunque son un clásico norteamericano -los conocidos pancakes-, las tortitas se han convertido en las mejores amigas de aquellos que quieren comenzar una dieta saludable. Con harina de avena o integral, son la base para increíbles mezclas dulces o saladas; pero, si hay dos compañeros que viene creciendo en seguidores es, sin duda, el plátano y el sirope de arce.

CINNA BUN PROTEIN PANCAKES WITH STRAWBERRIES, BANANAS, AND ORGANIC MAPLE SYRUP

LOS GOFRES "GREEN"

Porque todo lo verde parece ser más saludable. Y, ahora, esto es toda una tendencia. Caseros y en diferentes versiones: o bien consigues ese tono con un colorante alimenticio o bien lo haces de verdad, añadiendo té matcha. En Madrid hay múltiples sitios donde hacerte con este ingrediente e, incluso, sacar grandes ideas para platos deliciosos.

LOS HUEVOS EN TODOS SUS FORMATOS

Pero siempre con ese punto de cocción que los hacen apetitosos o esa yema brillante que dan ganas de no tocar. Se superponen a todo tipo de tostadas, como las que van con aguacate, por ejemplo; se revuelven junto al salmón ahumado e, incluso, se acompañan de frutas y especias.

#listentoyourbody 🙌🏻 This is one of the most important rules in my diet (except the days when my body craves chocolate every single day😅). Normally, I take care about my insulinoresistance and I am used to eating fat&protein #breakfast 🚀 buuuut today I crave bananas and peach badly so smoothie bowl will be perfect ❤️

EL CLÁSICO CROISSANT (AHORA) CON FRUTOS ROJOS

Una combinación que parece haberse convertido en una de las normas no escritas de Instagram. Un croissant de mantequilla, con un tamaño mínimo que lo haga vistoso, su zumo de naranja y multitud de frutos rojos dispuestos en torno a él: frambuesas, fresas, moras o arándanos; pero, al menos, una combinación de ellos que anime la instantánea.

Keep it simple! Berries, granola and croissant 🥐.😋What's your breakfast today? 🤔

LOS HIGOS CORTADOS POR LA MITAD

Ya sea por su colorido o por sus múltiples beneficios -ayuda a reducir la presión arterial, tienen un gran aporte de fibra y son perfectos para las personas diabéticas por su escaso contenido en azúcar-, lo cierto es que los higos están desbancando del podium a otras muchas frutas y llevándose, cada vez, más me gustas. Y eso sí, siempre bien abiertos y preparados para ser capturados por la cámara.

I got the sweetest message from this chick last week inviting me to take her yoga class. It was awesome and were gal pals now she's at @yogasix st.louis, go hang with her! cheers to making new friends 🍾 now here's some maple roasted fig french toast🕺🏼 slice and dice your fig, pour some maple syrup on it and broil on high for about 5 min 🙌🏻happy tuesday!

EL "SMOOTHIE" EN BOL

La moda de los smoothies lleva ya bastante tiempo con nosotros. Los tradicionales batidos de fruta -esos zumos a los que se les suma leche o yogurT para darles más cremosidad-, se sirven ahora en bol y se le añaden cereales, como la avena o el muesli, pequeños pedazos de fruta y, si te apetece, algún que otro sirope. Los colores y las opciones son múltiples. Son todo un arte en pequeño formato que tiene hasta libro de recetas propio.

Y EL CONTINENTAL CON VISTAS AL MAR

Porque lo tradicional también tira. El desayuno más clásico: con tostadas con tomate y aceite o mantequilla, café con leche, zumo natural y fruta sigue siendo uno de los más valorados. Y, si además, es con vistas al océano, de los más envidiados.